APFC vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Nepal One Day Semifinal 1

APFC vs NPC Dream11 Tips And Predictions Nepal One Day

Armed Police Force Club vs Nepal Police Club Dream11 Team Predictions Nepal One Day – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s APFC vs NPC at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Nepal One Day, Armed Police Force Club will take on Nepal Police Club at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on terrific Wednesday. The Nepal One Day APFC vs NPC match will start at 8:45 AM IST – January 27. With a place in the final at stake, it’s the battle between two extremely formidable teams of the Prime Minister Cup. Armed Police Force Club have looked more strong and consistent among the two sides, as they have won all of their four group stage games and also boast of the best net run rate. Meawhile, Nepal Police Club should not be taken lightly, as they lost only once in the group stages. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Nepal One Day Semifinal 1 – APFC vs NPC:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day toss between Armed Police Force Club and Nepal Police Club will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 27.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

APFC vs NPC My Dream11 Team

Subhas Khakurel, Sunil Dhamala, Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Dipendra Singh Airee, Basanta Regmi, Sagar Dhakal, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee.

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee, Vice-captain: Pawan Sarraf.

APFC vs NPC Probable Playing XIs

Armed Police Force Club: Sharad Vesawkar (C), Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Pradeep Airee, Abinash Bohara, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh (WK), Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora.

Nepal Police Club: Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Sunil Dhamala.

APFC vs NPC Squads

Armed Police Force Club: Pradeep Airee, Sharad Vesawkar (C), Abinash Bohara, Basanta Regmi, Subhas Khakurel, Kamal Singh Airee, Sumit Maharjan, Bhuvan Karki, Asif Sheikh, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Shankar Rana, Amar Singh Routela, Rit Gautam, Surya Taman.

Nepal Police Club: Dilip Nath (WK), Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha (C), Prem Tamang and Sunil Dhamala.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ APFC Dream11 Team/ NPC Dream11 Team/ Armed Police Force Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nepal Police Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Nepal One Day/ Online Cricket Tips and more.