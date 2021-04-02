A decade back – on this day – MS Dhoni led the Indian team to its second World Cup triumph in 28 years and also became the first team to win the coveted title on home soil. Dhoni’s took India over the line with what has now become an iconic image where the former India captain hits Nuwan Kulasekkara down the ground and into the stands at Wankhede Stadium as the hosts beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

India had won the World Cup 27 years back and the wait for the second Cup was getting a little too worrying. With the WC being played in India and it is Sachin Tendulkar’s last appearance at the biggest stage in cricket. There was a belief among fans that Tendulkar would not leave cricket without a World Cup to his kitty. And if that was to happen, it had to be 2011. Despite a couple of hiccups against England and South Africa and a well-fought win over Australia in the quarter-final, Dhoni’s side had enjoyed a good run.

India’s top-order was among the runs and Yuvraj Singh was contributing with the bat and chipping in with the ball. the stage was set for the summit clash where the hosts were taking on Sri Lanka – who had also had a good run till the final.

Sri Lanka batted first, and Mahela Jayawardena brought all his experience to the fore, as he smashed a brilliant 103 off 88 balls. Jayawardena’s knock helped Lanka post a 274 for six. Yuvraj and Zaheer Khan picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing 275 to win, India got off to a disastrous start as they lost Virender Sehwag without a run. Tendulkar too perished for 18 and India was for a change, in a spot of bother. Gautam Gambhir (97) and a young Virat Kohli (35) got India back on track with a 117-run stand for the third wicket. Dhoni -who came in ahead of Yuvraj – scored 91* as he took India over the line with 10 balls to spare.

India 277 for 4 (Gambhir 97, Dhoni 91*) beat Sri Lanka 274 for 6 (Jayawardene 103*, Sangakkara 48) by six wickets