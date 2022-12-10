Qatar: Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Netherland 4-3 on Friday (Saturday IST) at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the second quarterfinal match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Both the teams showcased their best performance but ultimately Argentina advanced for semifinals.

Argentina’s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalty goals which secured them 4-3 that sealed Argentina’s win in the quarterfinal match, after both the teams finished 2-2 even after extra time.

Watch Viral video how the Argentine shot-stopper stopped the first two penalty attempts of Dutch team.

Argentina stopped the first two penalty attempts of the Dutch team which was taken by Netherland’s captain Virgil Dijk and Steven Berghuis. On the other hand Dutch team failed to convert their first two attempts.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Premier League side Aston Villa, saved the first two spot kicks to help Argentina secure a 4-3 win over Netherlands, after the game ended 2-2 at the end of 90 + 30 minutes of extra time.

After saving two goals Martinez was not able to save Netherland’s third attempt which was not so impactful despite Enzo Fernandez’s missed penalty, as Argentina managed to get the better of Dutch team once again in the shoot-out and advanced.

Argentina will now face Croatia in the first semifinal of FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (December 14) at the Lusail Stadium. Croatia has been unbeatable specially after they defeated it’s five-time World Cup winners Brazil 4-2 in the shoot-out.