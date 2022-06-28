Arjun Tendulkar Dating Beautiful English Cricketer, Viral Pictures Spark Rumours

New Delhi: The friendship between Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and England player Danielle Wyatt is known to all. The two are known to be great friends and often hang out together. Danielle Wyatt and Arjun Tendulkar’s friendship dates back to the late 2010s when Wyatt had bowled to a 10-year-old Arjun in the nets. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger and now they are known to be very good friends.

Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt recently shared an Instagram story featuring Arjun Tendulkar. The junior Tendulkar can be seen enjoying Lunch at Soho, London. The photo instantly went viral with rumours of Tendulkar dating Wyatt breaking the internet.

“So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Maybe in 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally, I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc. Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good. Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me,” Wyatt has stated earlier.

“But he is getting very quick now. He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face (Laughs). They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them.”

Wyatt is extremely popular in India and came into the limelight after she proposed Virat Kohli openly on social media. She is an integral part of the England team and has played 93 ODIs and 124 T20Is for England.