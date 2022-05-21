MI vs DC, TATA IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar was once again ignored in the final match of the season for Mumbai Indians in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). With Mumbai already out of the qualifying race for the playoffs, it was expected that the team management would possibly try and test Tendulkar jr. out in this match but to everyone’s surprise, he was once again left out of the final XI.

“Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured,” Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss. Arjun remains the only player who is yet to get an opportunity to play this season for MI.

“If Ananya Pandey is the right side of nepotism..Then Arjun Tendulkar is the wrong side of nepotism…,” wrote one user on Twitter.

If Ananya Pandey is the right side of nepotism..Then Arjun Tendulkar is the wrong side of nepotism…#MIvsDC #IPL2022 #ArjunTendulkar #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/KVoDYUmkkl Naveen Kumar (@Navikumar108) May 21, 2022

“Arjun Tendulkar should ask MI to release him. So that any other team pick him or he can showcase his talent. He deserve atleast one chance. If MI management can select any other newcomers than why not him?

Question is on MI management,” wrote another user.

Arjun Tendulkar should ask MI to release him. So that any other team pick him or he can showcase his talent. He deserve atleast one chance. If MI management can select any other newcomers than why not him? Question is on MI management. #MIvDC Sandy_Choudhary (@Sandeep_13July) May 21, 2022

‘Release Arjun. You don’t deserve him’: Twitter furious at MI, Rohit as Arjun Tendulkar remains on bench against DC https://t.co/OaLdz9KSvr Icc Cricket Guru (@365_cricket) May 21, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar deserved a chance. He can clock a speed of 135km/hr in nets but Mumbai just wasting his talent. #ArjunTendulkar #MIvsDC #DCvsMI #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/TddBCtcUsQ (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) May 21, 2022

Mumbai Indians would look to end their campaign on a high after a dreadful season that saw them lose eight matches on a trot in IPL 2022.