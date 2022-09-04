Dubai: Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in a thriller to start the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup to a winning start. Chasing a target of 182, Mohammad Rizwan played an outstanding inning of 71 off 51 balls to set up a solid platform for a brilliant chase.

Mohammad Nawaz also played a blinder inning off 42 to put India on the back foot. However, the tides turned in India’s favour when Pakistan suffered back-to-back blows as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz were dismissed in consecutive overs. With 31 needed off 16 balls and two fairly new batters at the strike, it was anyone’s game.

Ravi Bishnoi, who had bowled a brilliant spell, created an opportunity as Asif Ali mistimed one in the air, but Arshdeep Singh failed to grab the catch as Asif Ali got the second life. That proved to be the game changing moment as Asif Ali took Pakistan home with a 16 run cameo. Soon after the drop catch, Arshdeep started trending on social media, with fans bashing him for his drop catch.

