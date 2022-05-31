Arshdeep Singh Wants To Learn From Rahul Dravid During South Africa Series

New Delhi: Punjab Kings failed to impress in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, pacer Arshdeep Singh got the reward for his excellent performance in the tournament. The Indian selectors picked him for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and the bowler will look to use the opportunity to gain valuable experience from the best in the business.

Arshdeep Singh took 10 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2022. His best figures of 3/37 came against Delhi Capitals which proved his capabilities as a top-class bowler. He will work with the likes of head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey in the Indian team. The pacer emphasised working on his consistency.

“I want to work on my consistency. I want to be more consistent. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey sir would be there, Rahul Dravid sir would be there, I will try to pick their brains and I will try to figure out in what mental state the player should be in,” Arshdeep Singh said to NDTV.

Yorker has proved to be Arshdeep Singh’s most lethal weapon in his career so far. He executed it to perfection in the IPL as well. The pacer continuously bowled in the right areas to get the desired results.

Arshdeep Singh stated, “I guess it is all about repetition (on how he has managed to deliver yorkers on a consistent basis). Yorker is a delivery that you learn to perfect after bowling it ball after ball. It is based on how you feel on that day and how the wicket is.”

“The credit goes to my bowling coach Jaswant Rai and also the bowling coach of PBKS — Damien Wright. They have worked a lot with me, before the match, Wright used to tell me that I should practice bowling yorkers with the wet ball as well because if dew comes in, then there are chances of missing the yorkers,” he concluded.