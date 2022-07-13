Arun Lal Opens Up On His Honeymoon Plans, Reveals Where He Want To Go With 28-year-old Younger Wife Bulbul

Former India cricketer Arun Lal, who stepped down as Bengal cricket team coach, recently revealed his future plans. Arun said that he is taking a temporary break from cricket as he wants to give some time to himself and his family. Notably, Arun Lal (66) recently got married to 28-year-old younger Bulbul Saha (38).

“I was tired. I’ve had to think about cricket all the time for the last 9 months. Not a moment went by that I was able to think of anything beyond the game. So this time I want to give myself some time. I want to give time to my family. That’s why I made this decision,” said Arun Lal in an exclusive interview to Zee News

Arun Lal revealed that he wants to go to Turkey with his wife Bulbul. “I want to travel to Turkey with my wife. I haven’t traveled anywhere since the wedding. I want to give myself and my wife some time. Besides, I am going to Darjeeling, Kalimpong very soon. Bulbul is a school teacher, we will go out as soon as she gets his school holidays.”

Arun also confirmed that his exit as the Bengal coach has nothing to do with the performance of the team. He said the team can win the Ranji Trophy next year. “The Bengal team has performed well in the last few years. I am sure in the next 2-3 years, this Bengal team will win the Ranji trophy also. The two teams that played in the final this time, Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, could not make it to the semifinals last year. Saurashtra, who were champions last year, could not make it to the semis this time. The Bengal cricket team is much more consistent than the other teams here.”