Kolkata: Former Bengal cricketer and now head coach of the Bengal cricket team, Arun Lal is all set to get married to his long time friend Bul Bul Saha on May 2, 2022, following their engagement last month, according to several reports in the media. The Peerless Inn hotel in Kolkata will host the wedding reception post the wedding.

Lal was previously married to Reena and continues to live with her since she has not been keeping well recently. The couple got divorced with mutual consent and according to a News18 Bengali report, the 66-year-old had taken her consent before deciding to get engaged with Bul Bul Saha.

The wedding invite has been sent to the Bengal cricket team, CAB officials, and other close relatives and friends. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is expected to grace the occasion as well. Lal has known Ganguly for many years, much of it because of his close association with Bengal cricket for more than three decades.

A former India cricketer, Lal was also a very successful commentator and was once a regular in television for India matches as well as domestic cricket. He was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma- a rare type of cancer- in 2016 that had kept him away from commentary for quite some time. Lal is now cancer-free and has been one of the main reasons behind Bengal qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final 2019-20.