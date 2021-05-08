Arzan Nagwaswalla made headlines after he got picked in the reserves for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton. India’s newest Test recruit has been in impressive form and was one of the major reasons why Gujarat reached the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare trophy. He scalped 19 wickets in the tournament and was the star for Gujarat.

After having shot to limelight with a five-wicket haul against Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match in 2018 – his first season – he came up with the goods in the following season as well, decimating a formidable Punjab outfit. Against Punjab, he picked up a five-wicket haul and had some big wickets to his kitty. His efforts were recognised as he was named the man of the match.

Arzan Nagwaswalla is a new addition in the #TeamIndia squad as a standby player. @GCAMotera Watch this to know what he is capable of 🎥 👇 BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) May 7, 2021

In that fiery spell, he picked up Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh. Then he was brought back later to polish off the tail.

Looking at the 23-year old from a distance, one gets the feeling that Artzan has shades of a young Irfan Pathan in him. Like Irfan, Arzan believes in swing and gets a majority of his wickets with the ball that comes back into the right-hander and leaves the left-hander.

He has been added to the Indian side and would be on standby. It is doubtful he would get a game, but again T Natarajan was also picked for the Australia tour as a net bowler and he ended making his debut. This means Arzan would have to be ready at all times.

He would help the Indian team prepare for the Trent Boult challenge.