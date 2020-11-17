AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 47

AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AS-W vs MR-W at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney : In the another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women will take on 2019 runners-up Adelaide Strikers Women at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney on Wednesday. The Rebel WBBL AS-W vs MR-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 18 in India. Strikers are coming off a huge 64 runs victory over the Hobart Hurricanes in their last match. They are sitting at the fifth spot in the points table with five wins in 11 games. They have a very good chance to make it to the top four, courtesy of their healthy Net Run Rate. In their previous encounter against Renegades, they won by a narrow margin of six runs. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades Women are at the bottom of the table with only two wins in 11 games. They have lost four out of their last five games. They have failed to perform in the majority of this tournament and are almost out of the playoffs race. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 47 – AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Tips, AS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs, AS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 47 toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – November 18 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

AS-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josephine Dooley

Batsmen: Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Laura Wolvaardt (VC)

All-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte (C), Madeline Penna, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt

AS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt (C), Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Josie Dooley (WK), Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erin Fazackerley, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward, Makinley Blows and Lea Tahuhu.

AS-W vs MR-W Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt and Alex Price.

Melbourne Renegades Women: Amy Satterthwaite, Makinley Blows, Lizelle Lee, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Ella Hayward, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale, Lea Tahuhu and Amy Yates.

