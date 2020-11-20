AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 50: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women T20 Match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 9 AM IST November 21 Saturday

AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AS-W vs ST-W at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to get underway on super Saturday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL 2020, Adelaide Strikers Women will take on second-placed Sydney Thunders Women at the Drummoyne Oval. The Rebel WBBL 2020 AS-W vs ST-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 21 in India. Sydney Thunders Women, who have won six out of 12 matches in the season so far, will face a dejected Adelaide Strikers side. The Thunders are placed sixth on the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 17 – AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women Dream11 Tips, AS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, AS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 50 toss between Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunders Women will take place at 08.30 AM (IST) – November 21 in India.

Time: 09.00 AM IST.

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tegan McPharlin, Tammy Beaumont

Batswomen: Katie Mack, Rachael Haynes, Laura Wolvaardt (VC)

All-Rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Heather Knight (C), Amanda Wellington

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Hannah Darlington, Sarah Coyte

AS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Megan Schutt (C), Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown and Amanda Wellington.

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson, Rachel Trenaman.

AS-W vs ST-W Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna, Katie Perkins, Stafanie Taylor, Laura Wolvaardt and Alex Price.

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W): Rachael Haynes (C), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

