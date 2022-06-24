“Have Spent My Best Time In IPL…Players, Even Their Wives Enjoyed My Company”

New Delhi: Asad Rauf, who is a former ICC umpire in the elite panel from the year 2000 to 2013 had officiated in 170 international games and was regarded as one of the best umpires during his time. Banned by BCCI in 2016 for his alleged involvement in a match-fixing controversy during IPL 2013, Rauf looks back at his life with a lot of pride and conceded the fact that he had spent his best time while officiating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and his jolly nature made him a favourite among not only the players but also their wives.

“I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on,” Rauf said in a recent interview with a Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv.

“Unse mera toh koi lena dena tha hi nahi, wo unhi (BCCI) ki taraf se aaye aur unhone hi decision le liye (I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves),” the former Pakistani umpire said while talking about the match-fixing allegations levelled by the BCCI.

“Ladki waala maamla jab aaya tha, toh mai to uske agle saal bhi IPL krwane gaya tha (Even after the allegations from the girl, I had umpired in the IPL next season),” Rauf revealed.

Talking about his jolly nature, the former ICC umpire said that his habit of staying cheerful made him a favourite among the players and their wives.

“Meri aadat hi hai aisi, jolly mood, ki players, even unki begumaat bhi meri company ke liye har waqat taiyaar rehti hai ki Asad bhai aapki company mai bada enjoy krte hai (I have this habit, to be of jolly mood, that the players, even their wives, are always ready to be accompanied by me saying, ‘Asad Bhai, we enjoy your company’),” the 66-year old said.