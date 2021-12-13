<strong>Adelaide:</strong> The news has finally been confirmed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood would not participate in the second Ashes Test at Adelaide due to a side strain. This would be a major setback for the hosts who have taken a much-important 1-0 lead in the series. <p></p> <p></p><section class="cb-nws-dtl-itms"> <p></p><p class="cb-nws-para">"Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test to be made in due course," said Cricket Australia in a media release.</p> <p></p>In all probability, Queensland's Michael Neser or Western Australia's Jhye Richardson would be picked in place of Hazlewood. <p></p> <p></p>It is reported that the squad for the Melbourne and Sydney game would be picked up by the selectors after the completion of the second Test. <p></p> <p></p></section>