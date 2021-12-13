Adelaide: The news has finally been confirmed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood would not participate in the second Ashes Test at Adelaide due to a side strain. This would be a major setback for the hosts who have taken a much-important 1-0 lead in the series.

“Hazlewood returned to Sydney yesterday afternoon for further assessment and rehabilitation with a decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test to be made in due course,” said Cricket Australia in a media release.

In all probability, Queensland’s Michael Neser or Western Australia’s Jhye Richardson would be picked in place of Hazlewood.

It is reported that the squad for the Melbourne and Sydney game would be picked up by the selectors after the completion of the second Test.