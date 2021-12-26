Melbourne: England lackluster batting performance has led them down again in the first innings as Australia are in command at the end of day 1. The hosts are 61/1 at stumps, trailing by 124 runs against England on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Sunday.

Marcus Harris (20 off 51) and Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (0 off 5) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of play on Day 1. Australia bowled out England for 185 in their first innings and their openers Harris and David Warner had a watchful start. Veteran seamer James Anderson dismissed in-form Warner (38) in the 15th over of the innings.

Cummins, who made a comeback after being isolated during 2nd test, was ruthless against the English openers and got them (Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley) out cheaply. England’s skipper Joe Root showed some resistance (50) against Australian bowling but ultimately got out to Mitchell Starc in the slips.

After Root got out, Stokes (35) and Bairstow (25) tried to build up some partnerships but they were just not enough for the total. Lyon cleaned up the tail quickly by picking up 3 wickets giving away 36 runs. The only silver lining England had in the day, was seeing the back of Warner before stumps at Day 1.

From there on, Harris and Lyon didn’t allow England bowlers to pick any other wicket, returning back unbeaten to the pavilion. After defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, England trail the best-of-five series 2-0 and now face an uphill task to keep this Ashes alive.

Brief scores: England 1st innings 185 in 65.1 overs (Joe Root 50, Jonny Bairstow 35; Pat Cummins 3/36, Nathan Lyon 3/36) lead Australia 1st innings 61/1 (David Warner 38, Marcus Harris 20 not out; James Anderson 1/14) by 124 runs.

Inputs from IANS