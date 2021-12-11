Hobart: The Bellerive Oval (Blundstone Arena) in Hobart has been confirmed to host the fifth and final test in the ongoing Ashes series. The end of the series will be the second pink ball game in the series where Adelaide is set to host a typical day-night encounter for the second test.

It will be a great honour for the Tasmanian state to host a men’s Ashes test for the first time and the first Test in the region since 2016. A change of venue was needed after the Western Australian border ruled that Optus Stadium in Perth could host the final. By keeping a Day-Night Test, the broadcaster made sure that the marquee contest retains a prime-time slot like it would have happened in the city of Perth.

Hobart originally was in contention to host the Test against Afghanistan last month, a game that had to be postponed due to the involvement of the Taliban government in women’s sports. Cricket Tasmania then pushed hard for the Ashes Test and was approved by the state government and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“We are delighted to announce that Blundstone Arena in Hobart will be hosting an Ashes Test match for the first time and thank the Tasmanian government for its support,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said on Saturday (December 11).

“I would like to thank all the states and territories who took part in this process. The submissions we received were outstanding and we had no doubt that each of the venues that took part would have hosted a wonderful event.