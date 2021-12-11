<strong>Brisbane:</strong> On the fourth day of the Gabba test, a hilarious exchange took place between the Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood and England's Barmy army. Hazelwood, unknowingly became the victim of a prank executed by the English fan team Barmy Army. <p></p> <p></p>Australian players fielding deep on the boundary ropes, were signing the photographs given to them by the fans in the stands. This is a normal practice in Australia, unlike India, where there is a considerable gap between the fans and players. Also the Covid restrictions in Australian cities have been eased. <p></p> <p></p>A member of the Barmy Army got Josh Hazlewood to sign his photo, but without the knowledge of the speedster of the immodest text written beneath the photograph. <p></p> <p></p>"I Joshua 'Joshie' Hazlewood do solemnly sear (swear) that I knew it was sandpaper." The Barmy Army shared a snipped of the photo via Twitter, with the caption: "Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it &#x1f923;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ashes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ashes</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nvx5Llz7ut">pic.twitter.com/Nvx5Llz7ut</a></p> <p></p> England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/status/1469477760192192518?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 11, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Josh Hazlewood was part of Australia's line-up against the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. The Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on a ball, which led to the cricket of Cricket Australia (CA) banning Bancroft, followed by captains Steve Smith and David Warner. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this year, Bancroft had previously revealed that Australian bowlers were aware of all conspiracies. In response, the fast bowling trio issued a statement denying the allegations. Josh Hazlewood, also separately, has been adamant that he was not involved.