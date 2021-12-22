Melbourne: England fast bowler Mark Wood on Wednesday revealed some honest conversations that took place inside the England dressing after their disappointing performance in the first two Tests of the Ashes series against Australia, in what already looks like an absolute nightmare for England.

With England head coach Chris Silverwood annoyed with the English performance and it is learnt that he is in favour of a change ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to Word, who went on to add that England all-rounder Ben Stokes and England captain Joe Root made it clear that this isn’t the kind of performance the team expects from any of its players and it is time to pull up their socks.

Wood added that the players met for an in-depth chat on how things can get better for them.

After losing the first Test in Brisbane by nine wickets, England suffered a crushing 275-run defeat in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. With the third Test starting on Boxing Day (December 26) at Melbourne, England are in desperate need of a win to prevent conceding an unassailable lead to Australia in the five-match series.

“We obviously review the game, chat about what we did well, what we didn’t do well, but this time it was sterner from Chris Silverwood. To hear (Silverwood) speak like that – not because he’s under pressure or anything – but to hear him speak like that rather than just being his usual coaching self, he was actually annoyed and wanted a change. Hopefully, it comes at the right time for us to catch a spark,” Wood was quoted as saying by BBC.

Wood further revealed the details of a very honest chat between the players following the defeat in the second Test. “Stokesy (Ben Stokes) and Joe Root spoke to the group about basically a bit of a kick up the bum saying ‘this isn’t good enough.’ We’ve talked in depth about how things can get better. Not just words or cliched words, we actually set out what we’re going to do in Melbourne practice-wise, what we’re going to do differently.”

Wood believes that England have to keep their mindset positive in orchestrating a turnaround. “We’ve got to believe we can turn this round. We haven’t shown our best stuff yet. We know that Australia have played really well. If we can match them then we believe we can win Test matches here. ”

The 31-year-old signed off by pointing out the areas where England can improve. “We’ve just got to up our game in all three areas. At the minute, Australia have scored 400 twice, we’ve had batting collapses and we’ve dropped catches. We’ve got facets of the game that need major work.”

“We’ve now got a couple of days to stop thinking about cricket, get away in Melbourne and enjoy the lead-up to Christmas.”

(With IANS Inputs)