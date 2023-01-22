Ashleigh Gardner Upset With Cricket Australia For Scheduling A T20I Against Pakistan Women On January 26 - Australia Day
Australia women's team will perform a barefoot ceremony and wear special indigenous jersey in a bid to celebrate Australia's first people ahead of the match.
Sydney: Australia women's cricketer Ashleigh Gardner is not happy with Cricket Australia's decision to schedule a T20I match against Pakistan on January 26. Gardner said that it is not a wise move to play cricket on January 26, also known as Australia Day - the day the first fleet arrived in 1788 and day of "hurt and mourning mourning" for Indigenous people. Gardner though will remain available for the important clash. The ace all-rounder said that she will educate people about the history of Australia Day. "As a proud Muruwari woman and reflecting on what Jan 26 means to me and my people it is a day of hurt and a day of mourning," Gardner posted on social media on Sunday morning. "My culture is something I hold close to my heart and something I'm always so proud to speak about whenever asked. I also am fortunate enough to play cricket for a living which is something I dreamt of as a kid. Unfortunately this year the Australian women's cricket team has been scheduled to play a game on the 26th of Jan which certainly doesn't sit well with me as an individual but also all the people I'm representing." Australia women's team will perform a barefoot ceremony and wear special indigenous jersey in a bid to celebrate Australia's first people ahead of the match. "As a national team we have a platform to raise awareness about certain issues and I'm using this platform to hopefully help educate others on a journey to learn about the longest living culture in the world," Gardner wrote. "For those who don't have a good understanding of what that day means it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. "When I take the field for this game I will certainly be reflecting and thinking about all of my ancestors and people's lives who changed from this day," concluded Garner.
Also Read
- Ashleigh Gardner Upset With Cricket Australia For Scheduling A T20I Against Pakistan Women On January 26 - Australia Day
- Women's T20I Player Rankings: Australia's Ashleigh Gardner Becomes No. 1 Ranked All-Rounder
- Highlights INDW Vs AUSW 5th T20I, Mumbai: AUS Win T20I Series 4-1 Vs IND
- Highlights India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Score: AUS W Beat IND W By 21 Runs To Lead Series 2-1
- IND-W Vs AUS-W: Australia Spinner Jess Jonassen Ruled Out For Remainder Of India Tour
Also Read More News ›
- Ashleigh Gardner Upset With Cricket Australia For Scheduling A T20I Against Pakistan Women On January 26 - Australia Day
- Women's T20I Player Rankings: Australia's Ashleigh Gardner Becomes No. 1 Ranked All-Rounder
- Highlights INDW Vs AUSW 5th T20I, Mumbai: AUS Win T20I Series 4-1 Vs IND
- Highlights India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Score: AUS W Beat IND W By 21 Runs To Lead Series 2-1
- IND-W Vs AUS-W: Australia Spinner Jess Jonassen Ruled Out For Remainder Of India Tour
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS