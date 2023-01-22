Ashleigh Gardner Upset With Cricket Australia For Scheduling A T20I Against Pakistan Women On January 26 - Australia Day

Australia women's team will perform a barefoot ceremony and wear special indigenous jersey in a bid to celebrate Australia's first people ahead of the match.

Sydney: Australia women's cricketer Ashleigh Gardner is not happy with Cricket Australia's decision to schedule a T20I match against Pakistan on January 26. Gardner said that it is not a wise move to play cricket on January 26, also known as Australia Day - the day the first fleet arrived in 1788 and day of "hurt and mourning mourning" for Indigenous people. Gardner though will remain available for the important clash. The ace all-rounder said that she will educate people about the history of Australia Day. "As a proud Muruwari woman and reflecting on what Jan 26 means to me and my people it is a day of hurt and a day of mourning," Gardner posted on social media on Sunday morning. "My culture is something I hold close to my heart and something I'm always so proud to speak about whenever asked. I also am fortunate enough to play cricket for a living which is something I dreamt of as a kid. Unfortunately this year the Australian women's cricket team has been scheduled to play a game on the 26th of Jan which certainly doesn't sit well with me as an individual but also all the people I'm representing." Australia women's team will perform a barefoot ceremony and wear special indigenous jersey in a bid to celebrate Australia's first people ahead of the match. "As a national team we have a platform to raise awareness about certain issues and I'm using this platform to hopefully help educate others on a journey to learn about the longest living culture in the world," Gardner wrote. "For those who don't have a good understanding of what that day means it was the beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession. "When I take the field for this game I will certainly be reflecting and thinking about all of my ancestors and people's lives who changed from this day," concluded Garner.