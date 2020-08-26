Ashok Dinda Gets NOC From Cricket Association of Bengal to Play For Another State in Ranji Trophy 2020-21

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old Dinda, who was axed after Bengal’s match against Kerala, is now free to play for another state.

Dinda had requested CAB president Avishek Dalmiya to provide him the release letter to play for another state in 2020-21.

“We would like to hereby accord our concurrence to your request and this letter may kindly be treated as our No Objection Certificate to your playing for another state team in 2020-21 season,” Dalmiya wrote in a letter to Dinda.

Dinda, who has played 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, has 420 first-class wickets and is the second leading wicket-taker after veteran Utpal Chatterjee (504).

“I must assert that your contribution to Bengal cricket is immense over the years and it is something that would always be acknowledged and cherished by the association,” Dalmiya added.

Earlier, Dinda has declared he would sign up to play for a new team in the 2020-21 domestic season. Claiming he had been a victim of politics, Dinda announced that he was already in talks with a few State teams. “I will not be part of Bengal any more, that’s for sure. It was a decision I had taken last season only. It’s my personal matter,” Dinda was quoted by PTI.

“You have seen what Sushant Singh Rajput had to go through. Shob jagay eki jinish (it’s the same everywhere). But I’m mentally strong and nobody can break me. I will play for some other State. I’ve got a few offers and discussions are on. But I’m yet to finalise which State I’m going to represent next season,” Dinda said.

Dinda was accused of publicly abusing Bose and of creating a rift within the team. He refused to apologise. “I’m not happy playing here with this group of coaching staff. The way I was treated, I’ve nothing to say. I’ve done the job for them and now I’m of no use. It’s a selfish world,” he said.

After being sidelined, Dinda had been spotted at Eden Gardens rooting for Bengal’s Ishan Porel, a promising fast bowler who is part of a potent pace attack alongside Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar.