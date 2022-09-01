New Delhi: Hasan Ali wasn’t part of the playing 11 of the Pakistan cricket team that played against India on Sunday. Defending champions India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to start the tournament on a positive note and Hasan Ali will be hoping that he gets a chance in the next match to prove his potential.

The Pakistani pacer joined the squad in Dubai ahead of the blockbuster clash against India. The Pakistan team was dealt with an injury blow ahead of the match as their fast bowler Mohammad Wasim was out of the T20 Asia Cup due to a left-side strain.

Hasan Ali is currently training with the Pakistan cricket team and giving his 100 percent. Recently, he won hearts on the internet as well as he said ‘I love India’ to an Indian fan who asked for a picture with him. Another person standing next to the lady informed the Pakistan fast bowler that he has a lot of fans in India and requested a selfie. “India se fan toh honge hi na (Obviously there will be fans from India),” said Hassan Ali before readily agreeing and posing for the selfie.

He was also seen jogging and chatting with journalists during the training session after the match against India.

Hardik showed his top skills in the match as he finished the match with a six. With the ball, Pandya used his short ball to good effect and got extra bounce as well on a two-paced pitch to break Pakistan’s innings mid-way with his spell of 3-25. Then, after Pakistan were bowled out for 147, India were in a scenario where 59 runs were needed off the last six overs.

From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six-over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.