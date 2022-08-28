New Delhi: Former Pakistan Captain Younis Khan reckons that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been a stand-out performer for his team off late across formats but at the same time reminded everyone that India great Virat Kohli has not completely gone out of form but the performances everyone is so used to seeing from the former India skipper has not been coming in recent times.

“Babar’s performance is there for all to see. In all formats, he’s coming across as a standout performer. Not to say that Kohli hasn’t performed though. Parr jin performances ke liye woh mashhoor hain, woh unke taraf se nahi aa rahein hain recent past meh (But the performances that have made him a distinguished player haven’t been coming in the recent past),” Younis told Telegraph India.

The former Pakistan captain backed Kohli to come good and advised him to forget about the past and stick to the basics.

“Several players have gone through extended phases of lean patches in their international careers. They have been short of runs and without enough good performances. You tend to feel as if maybe this could be your last game or last series,” the former Pakistan captain said.

“I too have gone through such phases. But I had adopted a simple formula – I went back to my basics. I feel Virat too should not think about what lies ahead. He should go back to his basics and play according to the situation, play for the team, and then, with the little bit of energy that is left, he can utilise it to play for himself. He needs to develop this mindset of trying to focus on the present and not looking back at the past, and then look to fight for his team,” Younis further added.