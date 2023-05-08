Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Gets Support From Sri Lanka, Bangladesh For Not Sending Team India To Pakistan - Report

The BCCI has reportedly got support from Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket over their decision of not sending the Rohit Sharma-led side to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket Board and Bangladesh Cricket Board have extended their support to BCCI for not sending the team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, as per a report in Geo. tv. More so, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are keen to host the marquee event.

The Asia Cup 2023 is in hot soup after BCCI's denial of sending the Rohit Sharma-led team India to Pakistan for the marquee event which has put PCB and BCCI locked in a battle of egos. In response to BCCI's stance, PCB has threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India.

The PCB has proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 where India's matches could be played outside Pakistan. However, the BCCI is unlikely to accept the proposal, making the situation awkward for both boards.

PCB To Boycott ODI World Cup If India Doesn't Come To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023 PCB chief Najam Sethi has already said that if India don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the chances of Pakistan playing the ODI World Cup in India will be very low.

"In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer," Sethi said.

"There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches," he added.