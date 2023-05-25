Asia Cup 2023 Confirmed After Asian Cricket Council Accepts PCB's Hybrid Model - Report

Asia Cup 2023 is confirmed to take place as Asian Cricket Council has accepted PCB's hybrid model for the tournament.

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council has reportedly given a green signal to PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup. The tournament was set to be played in Pakistan but BCCI's denial of sending team India to the country put the tournament in jeopardy. PCB then proposed a hybrid model for the event where India's matches could be played at a neutral venue.

As per a report in 'The Nation', Pakistan will host 4-6 matches in the country before the tournament moves to a neutral venue where the second leg of the tournament, with India's matches and final, will be played. It is also learnt that ACC has accepted PCB's hybrid model without any extra conditions. The tournament is set to be played in September.

Where Will The Asia Cup 2023 Be Played? The neutral venue for the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be decided. The PCB is keen on staging the latter half of the tournament in UAE as they will get the gate money into their account, but other teams have objected to playing in UAE due to the extreme weather condition. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the countries that are most like to play the second host. A call on the Asia Cup's neutral venue can be taken when BCCI meet for their SGM on May 27.