<strong>Dubai:</strong> Who is not an MS Dhoni fan? Pakistan's latest hero Asif Ali refreshed the memories of fans with a Dhoni-style gunshot celebration on Friday after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a cliffhanger. With the team in a spot of bother, Ali hit four sixes to take Pakistan over the line and maintain their winning run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ali hit a seven-ball 25 and remained unbeaten. But, what caught the notice of fans was his celebration. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni had done something similar way back in 2006 after reaching his century against Sri Lanka in Jaipur. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitterverse reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PakvsAfg?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PakvsAfg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsifAli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsifAli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dubai?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dubai</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldT20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldT20</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RememberTheNameAsifAli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RememberTheNameAsifAli</a> <a href="https://t.co/oVtn43Bkd0">pic.twitter.com/oVtn43Bkd0</a></p> <p></p> Zeeshan Ali Rizvi (@zshalyrizvi) <a href="https://twitter.com/zshalyrizvi/status/1454155501466497035?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 29, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Close enough</p> <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsifAli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsifAli</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvAFG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvAFG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pak?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pak</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afganisthan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afganisthan</a> <a href="https://t.co/bKyNHsQF9Q">pic.twitter.com/bKyNHsQF9Q</a> <p></p> <p></p> Bhanu Kumar Jha (@BhanuKumarJha) <a href="https://twitter.com/BhanuKumarJha/status/1454145592720977922?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 29, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Ali claimed that he was confident of pulling it off. <p></p> <p></p>"I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans. I was confident of finishing it off from this end and that's what I told Shoaib Malik before he got out. I look at the situation of the match, and I target the bowlers accordingly. I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat and I told him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did," Ali said on being adjudicated man of the match for his seven-ball blitz. <p></p> <p></p>"At the end, with Malik and Asif Ali, we knew they could do the job. He (Asif Ali) is known for this and I was confident pre-tournament itself that he would deliver when needed," Pakistan captain Babar Azam also hailed Ali after the match.