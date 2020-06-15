Sushant Singh Rajput playing the character of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic is etched in every cricket lovers memory and with the actor dying by suicide at his Bandra home on Sunday, former Australia all-rounder took to Twitter to share how he was amazed by Rajputs acting in the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Watson wrote: “I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon.”

The making of the movie had seen Rajput working overtime with former India wicket-keeper Kiran More as well as Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee. Banerjee revealed on Sunday that Rajput kept working on the famous ‘helicopter shot’ under his guidance.

“He was such a gentle boy. He was so well behaved and I today as I watch news channels, I cannot believe it,” Banerjee told IANS. “I remember when he came to Ranchi. We had a long chat. I was there. Mahi’s friends were there. He always used to tell me, ‘dada Dhoni ka helicopter shot sikha do na (please teach me how to play the helicopter shot)’.

“He was after me, the way Mahi used to play it. How would his facial expressions. He was so focussed. Single minded determination. That’s why it came out so well. You could not tell it was not Dhoni. Today I have only memories, and I really am in utter shock,” he added.

More said: “For an actor to become a cricketer was the most difficult thing. Then to copy MS Dhoni…it was tough. The expectation is always very high. A lot of biopics had come but none was as successful at Dhoni. We used to have normal practice sessions. He was treated as a normal cricketer at the nets. The fast bowlers would bowl to him. We started off with a tennis ball. But there was no compromise later as he became more confident.”

(With agency inputs)