Dream11 Team Australia Women vs India Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Cricket Tips For Today’s AU-W vs IN-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS The toss between Australia Women vs India Women will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) on February 21.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Alyssa Healy (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner (vice-captain), Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Delissa Kimmince, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

