AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s 3rd ODI in Brisbane

AU-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 3rd ODI

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Prediction 3rd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AU-W vs NZ-W T20I Match at Allan Border Field, Brisbane: With series already decided in Australia’s favour, New Zealand Women will play to save the pride as they battle it out against hosts in the third and final ODI at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI will begin at 5.40 AM IST – Wednesday, October 7. Australia captain Meg Lanning scored her 14th ODI hundred to star in Australia’s chase of 253 to take their streak to 20 wins, while also claiming the series with a game to spare at the Allan Border Field on Monday, 5 October. Lanning delivered yet another masterclass in chases, scoring her ninth century in second innings of ODIs. She brought up her ton with what was to be the final ball of the match, hitting a boundary backward of point to script another dominant finish for Australia. Lanning’s efforts were brilliantly complemented by Jess Jonassen and Rachael Haynes. The live TV coverage and online streaming of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI will be available on Sony Sports Network.

TOSS: The third ODI match toss between Australia Women vs New Zealand Women will take place at 5.10 AM (IST) – October 7, Wednesday.

Time: 5.40 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy (WK), Maddy Green, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Jonassen, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (VC), Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt and Lea Tahuhu.

AU-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia Women: B Mooney, A Healy (WK), M Lanning (C), R Haynes, A Gardner, A Sutherland, J Jonassen, M Schutt, S Molineux, G Wareham and N Carey.

New Zealand Women: S Devine (C), L Down, M Green, A Satterthwaite, K Martin, K Perkins, A Kerr, L Tahuhu, H Jensen, N Dodd and R Mair.

AU-W vs NZ-W Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Erin Burns, Belinda Vakarewa, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Delissa Kimmince.

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Katie Perkins, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down, Jess Watkin, Jess Kerr, Deanna Doughty, Holly Huddleston.

