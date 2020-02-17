Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s AU-W vs SA-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between Australia Women and South Africa Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (captain), Sune Luus (vice-captain), Alyssa Healy, Lizelle Lee, Meg Lanning, Mignon Du Preez, Jess Jonassen, Dane Van Niekerk, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck, Nonkululeko Mlaba

AU-W vs SA-W Squads

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Dane van Niekerk (captain), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (captain), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Delissa Kimmince, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Tayla Vlaeminck

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AU-W Dream11 Team/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ Australia Women Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more