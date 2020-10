AUK vs CD Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Plunket Shield Match

TOSS: The Plunket Shield 2020-21 match toss between Auckland Aces vs Central Districts will take place at 2.30 AM (IST) – October 20.

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval.

AUK vs CD My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ben Horne (C)

Batsmen Ross Taylor, Will Young, Greg Hay, Martin Guptill

All-rounders Brad Schmulian, George Worker (VC), Sean Solia

Bowlers Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson, Seth Rance

SQUADS

Auckland Aces:

Graeme Beghin, Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Robert ODonnell (C), Mark Chapman, Ben Horne (WK), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister.

Central Stags:

Greg Hay (C), George Worker, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (WK), Brad Schmulian, Doug Bracewell, Christian Leopard, Seth Rance, Raymond Toole, Joey Field

