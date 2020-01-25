Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Auckland vs Canterbury Prediction, Ford Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 17 AUK vs CD: The 2019 20 Ford Trophy is the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is currently taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament features ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Auckland vs Canterbury will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Colin Maiden Park, Auckland

My Dream11 Team

Jeet Raval, Craig Cachopa, Henry Nicholls, Robert O’Donnell (C), Cameron Fletcher (WK), Andrew Ellis, Sean Solia (VC), Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Ed Nuttall

AUK vs CD Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Jeet Raval, Finn Allen, Louis Delport, Will O’Donnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Sean Solia, Robert O’Donnell, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Steve Murdoch, Ken McClure, Andrew Ellis (C), Cameron Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Robert O’Donnell, Jack Boyle

Vice-captain Options: Andrew Ellis, Chad Bowes

Squads

Canterbury: Andrew Ellis(c), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Cam Fletcher(w), Andrew Hazeldine, Ken McClure, Stephen Murdoch, Henry Nicholls, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Theo van Woerkom

Auckland: Craig Cachopa(c), Finn Allen(w), Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Robert ODonnell, William O Donnell, Jeet Raval, Sean Solia

