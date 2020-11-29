AUK vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta 2020 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 1 PM IST November 30 Monday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Malta

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s AUK vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In the Match 15 of ECS T10 – Malta on terrific Monday, Marsa CC will square off against Atlas UTC Knights CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta AUK vs MAR match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 30. After a two-day weekend break, the cricket action returns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. Atlas UTC Knights CC had their first game abandoned before they chased down a 68-run target in a tight game against American University of Malta. Sujesh K Appu and team then put it across Overseas CC in back-to-back games, managing to defend scores of 107 and 87 respectively, and will look to continue their momentum. On the other hand, Marsa CC have been in dominant form in the tournament so far. Even they had one of their games abandoned. However, in the other three games, they posted big totals and managed to defend them with ease. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 15 – AUK vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Tips, AUK vs MAR Probable Playing XIs, AUK vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC ECS T10 Malta, AUK vs MAR Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Marsa CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 30.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUK vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Khanna (C), Avinash Dileep

Batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew, S. Sanish

All-rounders: Haroon Mughal (VC), Asif Sha

Bowlers: Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Nithin K Babu

AUK vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (C), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny.

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (C), Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas.

AUK vs MAR Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC (AUK): Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Marsa CC (MAR): Zeeshan Khan, Waseem Abbas, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, Nowell Khosla, Noshair Akhter, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Zubbair, Muhammad Usman, John Grima, Haroon Mughal, Glenn Tavilla, Farhan Masih, Fanyan Mughal, David Athwal, Abishek Kuntala.

