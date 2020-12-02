AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 – Malta Match 27

AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction

Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s AUK vs MSW at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In the Match 27 of ECS T10 Malta on terrific Thursday, Msida Warriors CC will square off against Atlas UTC Knights CC at the MSW Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 Malta AUK vs MSW match will begin at 1 PM IST December 3. Atlas UTC Knights CC are currently at the top of the points table with 6 wins in 7 games, while MSW are at the 5th spot with three wins in 8 games. Atlas UTC Knights CC had their first game abandoned before they chased down a 68-run target in a tight game against American University of Malta. Sujesh K Appu and team then put it across Overseas CC in back-to-back games, managing to defend scores of 107 and 87 respectively, and will look to continue their momentum. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 15 AUK vs MSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC Dream11 Tips, AUK vs MSW Probable Playing XIs, AUK vs MSW Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC ECS T10 Malta, AUK vs MSW Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta match toss between Atlas UTC Knights CC vs Msida Warriors CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST December 3.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUK vs MSW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair

Batsmen: Eldhose Mathew, S. Sanish, A. Abdul, Justin George

All-Rounders: Asif Sha, Basil George, Salu Thomas

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

AUK vs MSW Squads

Atlas UTC Knights CC (AUK): Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj SalikuMSW Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Msida Warriors CC (MSW): Salu Thomas, Tom Thomas, Titi Thomas, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Samuel George, Sachin Baby, Rijesh Jayamalli, Renil Paul, Rajeesh Mundoli, Rahul Nair, Manuel Antony, Justin George, Jibin Sebastian, Dives Kumar, Basil Joy, Akhil Piostine

