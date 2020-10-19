Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction Plunket Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s AUK vs OTG at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland: In another high-voltage battle of Plunket Shield 2020-21, Auckland Aces will square off against Otago Volts in the match no. 30 at the Eden Park Outer Oval – October 20. The Plunket Shield AUK vs OTG match will begin at 3 AM IST. After a truncated Plunkett Shield competition, one of New Zealand’s oldest first-class cricket competitions, gets underway. Six domestic teams, Auckland, Canterbury, Central Districts, Northern Districts, Otago and Wellington will play each other in a round-robin format. The round-robin will decide the winner of the shield tournament as this time no finals will be played. The current champions are the Wellington Firebirds, who finished as the number one team in the disrupted season earlier this year. The Auckland Aces are the most successful team at the Plunkett Shield tournament, having won the title 23 times in all. Their last title win came in the 2015-2016 season. In their last Plunket Shield encounter, Auckland Aces and Otago Volts game last season finished in a thrilling draw. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For Plunket Shield 2020-21 – AUK vs OTG Probable XIs, AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Player List, AUK vs OTG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction – Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts.

TOSS: The Plunket Shield 2020-21 match toss between Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts will take place at 2.30 AM (IST) – October 20.

Time: 3 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval.

AUK vs OTG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Glenn Phillips

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Martin Guptill (C), Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Mark Chapman (VC), Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Danru Ferns, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon

AUK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Aces: Robert O’Donnell (C), Graeme Beghin, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Martin Guptill, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Lister, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia.

Otago Volts: Matt Bacon, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Camden Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford.

AUK vs OTG SQUADS

Auckland (AUK): Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa, Graeme Beghin, Robert O’Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Matt McEwan, Finn Allen, William Somerville, Benjamin Lister, Jamie Brown, Danru Ferns.

Otago (OTG): Max Chu, Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Cam Hawkins, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod McKay, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUK Dream11 Team/ OTG Dream11 Team/ Auckland Aces Dream11 Team Prediction/ Otago Volts Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Plunket Shield 2020-21/ Online Cricket Tips and more.