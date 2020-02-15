Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Auckland vs Otago Prediction, Ford Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s AUK vs OTG: The 2019 20 Ford Trophy is the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is currently taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament features ten rounds of matches. Wellington were the defending champions. Following the conclusion of the group stage, Auckland advanced directly to the final, with Canterbury and Otago progressing to the elimination final. In the elimination final, Otago beat Canterbury by six runs to progress to the final.[6]

TOSS – The toss between Auckland vs Otago will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

AUK vs OTG Probable Playing XIs

Auckland: Jeet Raval, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa (C), Finn Allen, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (WK), Matthew McEwan, Sean Solia, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns

Otago: Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (WK), Cam Hawkins, Neil Broom, Dean Foxcroft, Anaru Kitchen (C), Travis Muller, Michael Rippon, Josh Finnie, Matt Bacon, Jacob Duffy

Squads

Otago: Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick(w), Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Nathan G Smith, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy(c), Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips

Auckland: Jeet Raval, Colin Munro, Craig Cachopa(c), Robert ODonnell, Ben Horne(w), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Mark Chapman, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Glenn Phillips

