AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta 2020 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s American University of Malta vs Marsa CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 3 PM IST December 3 Thursday

American University of Malta vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s AUM vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In match 28 of ECS T10 – Malta on terrific Thursday, Marsa CC will square off against American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta AUM vs MAR match will begin at 3 PM IST- December 3. Marsa CC lost their last game against Southern Crusaders CC by 10 wickets, Crusaders chased the target of 78 in just 4.5 overs. With three wins and one abandoned game out of eight matches they have played, they have seven points in their kitty. On the other hand, the American University of Malta, not having the greatest of the tournament so far, have won only one game out of eight they played in the tournament. They are also coming from a defeat in the last game against the opposition Overseas CC by five wickets. They are having 3 points in their bag and they stand at the bottom position in the points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 28 – AUM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC Dream11 Tips, AUM vs MAR Probable Playing XIs, AUM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tips, American University of Malta vs Marsa CC ECS T10 Malta, AUM vs MAR Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between the American University of Malta vs Marsa CC will take place at 2.30 PM IST – December 3.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

AUM vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar, Niraj Khanna

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla (VC), Mittul Patel

All-rounders: Zoheb Malek (C), Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Waseem Abbas

AUM vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

American University of Malta: Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Prithvi Chauhan, Darshit Patankar (wk), Jitesh Kumar Patel (C), Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Sidharth Anand, Sumair Khan, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima (wk), Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas.

AUM vs MAR Squads

American University of Malta (AUM): Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Marsa CC (MAR): Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

