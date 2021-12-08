Brisbane, Dec 8: Home side, Australia made a perfect start on the Day 1 of the 1st Test as Aussie captain Pat Cummins rattled the English batting line-up with a five-wicket haul as the Three Lions were bundled out for just 147 at The Gabba here on Wednesday.

Rain played spoilsport as the final session of play never happened and stumps had to be called off early due to the wet conditions and bad light.

On a green pitch and overcast sky at The Gabba, Australia made inroads in the first session after England opted to bat first. Starc struck with the very first delivery of the Ashes, clean bowling Rory Burns around his legs.

The first-ball duck was also the sixth duck recorded by Burns in Test cricket this year.

Josh Hazlewood caused more misery on England, drawing edges off bats of Dawid Malan and Joe Root to be pouched by Carey and David Warner at first slip, respectively to reduce England to 11/3. That soon became 29/4 as Ben Stokes, playing his first competitive cricket match since July, fended a rising delivery from Cummins to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip.

Though Pope and Hameed lifted England to safety till lunch, neither of them could go on for long as resuming from 59/4 at lunch, Cummins struck in the very first over as Hameed nicked to Steve Smith at second slip.

Jos Buttler hit some exquisite boundaries to lead the attempt of a fightback with Ollie Pope, sharing a 52-run stand for the sixth wicket. But it didn’t last long as Mitchell Starc cramped Buttler for room, forcing him to nick behind to keeper Alex Carey.

Three overs later, Pope departed, top-edging the hook to a running fine leg, giving Cameron Green his first Test wicket. From there, Cummins took over to take out England’s tail quickly and grabbed his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Cummins has now become the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Richie Benaud in 1962. He also became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis did so in 1982/83. His 5/38 is also his first fifer against England in a dreamy start to life as the captain in the longest format of the game.

Brief scores: England 147 all out in 50.1 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Ollie Pope 35, Pat Cummins 5/38, Mitchell Starc 2/35) vs Australia.

