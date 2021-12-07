AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions Ashes 1st Test

Australia vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Ashes 1st Test- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AUS vs ENG at Brisbane Cricket Stadium: One of the biggest rivalries in international cricket, The Ashes will be underway on December 8.Australia and England will lock horns at the Gabba. The Aussies retained the urn in 2019 after the series got drawn 2-2. England, who last won the Ashes in 2015, would attempt to regain the prestigious trophy. The two teams will be all guns blazing in Brisbane. Here is the Australia vs England Test Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, AUS vs ENG Probable XIs Australia vs England Test, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Australia vs England Test.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between Australia and England will take place at 5.00 AM IST – December 8.

Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground.

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Marcus Harris, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Marnus Labuschagne, Stuart Broad, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-captain: Pat Cummins.

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson.

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson.

England: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.