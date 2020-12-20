AUS vs IND 2020 Test: Joe Burns Cleared For Second Test, Will Pucovski Ruled Out

Hit on the elbow during the pink-ball series opener, Australia's Joe Burns was on Sunday cleared to play the second Test against India, but young Will Pucovski was ruled out as he continues to recover from a concussion. <p></p> <p></p>Burns suffered a nasty blow on his elbow off a Jasprit Bumrah delivery during the first Test at Adelaide which Australia won by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. <p></p> <p></p>"Joe Burns has been cleared of serious damage to his arm, while concussed young gun Will Pucovski has been ruled out of a Boxing Day Test debut," a report in 'The West Australian' said. <p></p> <p></p>With Australia grappling with injuries in the run-up to the series, there were doubts that Burns too might join the list but scans cleared all fears of any major injury to his arm. <p></p> <p></p>Pucovski was set to make his debut in the first Test after David Warner was ruled out due to a groin injury. But he was hit on the helmet during the first warm-up, ruling him out of the opening day-night Test. <p></p> <p></p>According to the report, "Australia are adopting an understandably conservative approach as the Victorian (Pucovski) recovers from his ninth concussion." <p></p> <p></p>Warner, who was flown out to Melbourne on Saturday due to the sudden outbreak in Sydney, is also racing against time to get fit for the Boxing day Test.