Amid much speculation due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indin cricket team will travel to Brisbane for the fourth and final Test at Gabba. Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley while speaking to SEN Radio revealed that he got a call from the BCCI secretary who confirmed that the Indian team will travel to Brisbane.

“I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday,” Hockley said.

Earlier, the Indian team showed reluctance to travel to Brisbane – where the COVID-19 protocols are strict. This piece of news should come as a relief for fans as there were also talks of the Test being called off.

Things became complicated after Queensland closed its border to Greater Sydney due to the Covid-19 outbreak which emerged before Christmas. From the Indian side showing reluctance to travel to Brisbane to the Health minister making a blunt comment, there were a lot of controversies because the fate of the Test was hanging in the balance.

According to reports, the India team will travel to Brisbane on Tuesday – a day after the ongoing third Test at Sydney. After the completion of the fourth and final Test, the team will leave for India immediately.

Meanwhile, India is in a spot of bother in the third Test at Sydney. The tourists are looking to save the Test on the final day.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia needs seven more wickets to win and they have two sessions to get that. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle.