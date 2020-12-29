Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith on Tuesday feels that he has allowed India’s ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to dictate terms in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy between two cricketing heavyweights. Smith has had poor returns in the series with the highest score of just 8, he’s been dismissed twice by Ashwin. Smith concedes that this is happening for the first time in his career as he has never allowed any spinner to do the same during his career.

The 31-year-old Smith is currently undergoing a lean patch, having managed just 10 runs across four innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith’s biggest nemesis in the series thus far has been Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been all over the No.1 ranked Test batsmen in the world courtesy brilliant planning and imperious execution of the same.

The four-match Test series is currently level at 1-1 after India secured an eight-wicket triumph in the second game in Melbourne on Tuesday. “I probably haven’t played Ashwin as well as I would’ve liked. I probably would’ve liked to have put him under a bit more pressure,” Smith told SEN Radio about his struggles against Ashwin, who dismissed him for a nought in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

“I’ve sort of let him dictate terms and that’s something I’ve probably never let any spinner do in my career. I’ve sort of taken it to them, been a bit more aggressive and made them change things,” he lamented.

Smith said he is desperate to stay at the crease for a long innings, which has not been happening for him this year. “It’s kind of a two-edged sword in a way, but I think I’ve just got to have the confidence to take it on and play my game,” said Smith.

“At the moment I’m searching for time in the middle; that’s the most important thing for me. When I look at this year, 64 balls is the longest I’ve spent in the middle, during those one-day games.

“For me, that’s important. I find a lot of rhythm out in the middle. You can bat as much as you want in the nets but there’s nothing that can replicate what a game can do, so that for me is what I’m searching for at the moment.”

But he acknowledged that it won’t be easy for him given that the Indian bowling attack has been relentlessly accurate.

“That can be tough to do, particularly in a Test match when you’ve got some quality bowlers.”