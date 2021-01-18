Spin legend Shane Warne reckons India have been the better side in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy while also criticising Australia captain Tim Paine for his tactics. The four-match Test series is currently locked at one-all but Warne feels the hosts have already squandered several chances to take the lead.

“I think India has been the best team in this series, but I think Australia has had so many opportunities to win this series, they just haven’t taken them,” Warne told Fox Cricket. “I think at times their tactics haven’t been good enough, and I suppose that’s got to come down to Tim Paine as captain. Why hasn’t he done certain things? He hasn’t had the best time behind the stumps.”

India bounced back in Melbourne after being shot out for a mere 36 in Adelaide. However, Australia were in pole position to regain the lead in the third Test in Sydney but a remarkable fightback from India’s middle-order forced the game to end in a draw.

Warne also questioned the tactics employed by the Australia bowlers. “… it’s also the bowlers, it’s not just the captain. The bowlers are allowed to say what fields they want, what tactics they want. I’ve been surprised at Australia’s tactics, particularly yesterday and in Sydney at times,” he said.

Fast bowling legend Brett Lee said Paine hasn’t been good behind the stumps either. He was chided for calling Ravichandran Ashwin a d******d during the tense fifth and final day of the third Test and also for dropping as many as three catches too.

“He probably hasn’t had the best series as a gloveman from his own high standards,” Lee said. “Tim Paine normally is a superstar behind the stumps, he takes those catches, he takes those dismissals.”

On Sunday too, Australia allowed India to engineer a comeback despite being 186/6 at one stage and trailing by 183 runs. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur posted maiden half-centuries to cut down the final lead to just 33 runs.