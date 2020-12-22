AUS vs IND Test 2020: Mark Waugh Predicts 4-0 Series Win For Australia, Sees ‘No Hope’ of India Bouncing Back

The Indian cricket team has 'no hope' of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. In the build-up to the much-anticipated Test series, it was being said that India will have to beat Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide to gain momentum for the rest of the tour. <p></p> <p></p>India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series. None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach the double-figure mark in what was one of the worst batting performances from the visitors in recent times. <p></p> <p></p>Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, the 55-year-old Waugh said: "No hope, no hope. <p></p> <p></p>"I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them. <p></p> <p></p>"I just can't see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So 'no' is the answer four-nil to Australia," he said on Fox Cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day-night Test was India's best chance in the ongoing series. He added that it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround. With skipper Virat Kohli no more part of the squad, Haddin wondered from where Team India will gets its energy for the remaining matches. <p></p> <p></p>"If they are going to get back into the game, what I want to know is where they're going to get their energy from," Haddin said on Fox Cricket. "Virat Kohli is gone now and a lot of the energy comes off the back of what he does. He's a world-class player, he's their leader. <p></p> <p></p>The second Test between Australia and India will begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.