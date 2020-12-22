AUS vs IND Test 2020: Mark Waugh Predicts 4-0 Series Win For Australia, Sees ‘No Hope’ of India Bouncing Back

The Indian cricket team has ‘no hope’ of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh. In the build-up to the much-anticipated Test series, it was being said that India will have to beat Australia in the first Test match in Adelaide to gain momentum for the rest of the tour.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series. None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach the double-figure mark in what was one of the worst batting performances from the visitors in recent times.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, the 55-year-old Waugh said: “No hope, no hope.

“I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them.

“I just can’t see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So ‘no’ is the answer four-nil to Australia,” he said on Fox Cricket.

Earlier, former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day-night Test was India’s best chance in the ongoing series. He added that it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround. With skipper Virat Kohli no more part of the squad, Haddin wondered from where Team India will gets its energy for the remaining matches.

“If they are going to get back into the game, what I want to know is where they’re going to get their energy from,” Haddin said on Fox Cricket. “Virat Kohli is gone now and a lot of the energy comes off the back of what he does. He’s a world-class player, he’s their leader.

The second Test between Australia and India will begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.