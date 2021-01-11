Known to play tough and dirty at times in pursuit of the win, the Australian cricket team’s character once again came under the scanner on the fifth and final day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. From captain Tim Paine’s unsavoury comments to Mathew Wade’s unsportsmanlike act, Marnus Labuschagne’s constant chatter to Steve Smith’s questionable act – Australia tried everything to create a panic in the Indian camp in Sydney. However, all went to vain as a resolute Ravichandran Ashwin and a hamstrung Hanuma Vihari battled pain and a hostile Australian bowling attack to snatch a remarkable draw at the SCG.

There was one particular during the ‘epic blockathon’ on day 5 that caught everyone’s attention when skipper Paine yelled at Ashwin in the final session. Totally frustrated with Ashwin and Vihar’s determined and gritty partnership, the 36-year-old crossed the line and used some foul language against the experienced India off-spinner. The clip of the Ashwin-Paine banter went viral on social media, the Aussie can be heard telling Ashwin: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash,” – referring to India’s reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test due to the harsh bio-security protocols in the city.

WATCH VIDEO:

Paine; Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash Ashwin; Can’t wait to get you to India, it’ll be your last series Paine; At least my teammates like me, dickhead pic.twitter.com/1XBTmAiAue Nick Toovey (@OneTooves) January 11, 2021

Responding to Paine’s comments, Ashwin came up with a savage response and said he is waiting for the wicket-keeper batsman to come to India and that might be his final Test series. “Just like we wanna get you to India, maybe your last series.”

Irked by Ashwin’s reply, Paine lost his cool and called the Indian off-spinner di**head. He also took a dig at Ashwin over his IPL contract. “At least my teammates like me, di**head. How many IPL teams wanted you when you asked every single one of them?” Paine said.

Meanwhile, speaking after the match – Australia captain Paine on Monday rued the missed chances as India edged out a historic draw in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Chasing a mammoth target of 407, India reached 334/5 after batting for 131 overs, riding on gritty innings of Rishabh Pant (97), Cheteshwar Pujara (77), Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) and Hanuma Vihari (23*) before both the teams decided to shake hands on the final day of the Test match.