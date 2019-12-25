Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Australia vs New Zealand Prediction, New Zealand Tour of Australia 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 2nd Test AUS vs NZ: The New Zealand cricket team are currently touring Australia in November and December 2019 to play three Test matches. The Test series is being played for the Trans-Tasman Trophy and forms part of the inaugural 2019 21 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test is a day/night match at the Perth Stadium. Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures for the tour in May 2019. New Zealand are scheduled to return to Australia in March 2020 to play three One Day International (ODI) matches for the Chappell Hadlee Trophy.

TOSS – The toss between Australia vs New Zealand will take place at 4:30 AM (IST).

Time: 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: David Warner, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade

Vice-captain Options: Kane Williamson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc

Squads

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Jeet Raval, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Peter Siddle

