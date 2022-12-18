<strong>Brisbane: </strong>Australia have maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer and closed in on booking a spot at next year's World Test Championship final with a decisive six-wicket victory over a disappointing South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>The win sees Australia move further ahead at the top of the World Test Championship standings, while South Africa are overtaken by India and drop to third as a result of the loss, the ICC said in a statement. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Watched the Aus vs SA game this morning. Very disappointing pitch. Firstly there's hardly any test cricket being played and then they have these pitches. Why are they out there to kill this form of cricket ?#AUSvsSA

 Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 18, 2022 It was a shocking pitch .. #AUSvsSA

 Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 18, 2022

34 wickets in less than two days ?

This is how Test cricket on steroids feels like! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/COqv3EcG8u

 DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2022

Australia now hold a 76.92 win percentage, with India (55.77) now ahead of South Africa (54.55) following their 188-run triumph over Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier in the day.

142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA

 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022

Says a lot about the Gabba pitch that Mitchell Starc was padded up for a run chase of 34. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/nXcZj56Vpj

 Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 18, 2022

This at the Gabba isn't unplayable but a very difficult pitch to bat on. Almost too difficult. A proper, spicy Andhra curry that is edible but leaves you gasping.....

 Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022

Ricky Ponting (in Channel 7) said "I think Gabba pitch will get a poor rating, I have never seen anything like this here".

 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 18, 2022

How good is this Gabba wicket. C'mon Aussies

 Joe Burns (@joeburns441) December 18, 2022

The Test match was over in less than two days as Australia's strong bowling attack - with some assistance from a bowler-friendly surface at The Gabba - made light work of South Africa's batters with an impressive team performance.

The Cricket fraternity was seemingly unimpressed with the Gabba pitch and huge names like Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Harsha Bhogle tweeted about it and expressed their disappointment. Even Ricky Ponting said that "I think Gabba pitch will get a poor rating, I have never seen anything like this here"