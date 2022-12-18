AUS Vs SA 1st Test: Cricket Fraternity Slams Gabba Pitch As The First Test Ends In Two Days
Brisbane: Australia have maintained their unbeaten Test status at home this summer and closed in on booking a spot at next year’s World Test Championship final with a decisive six-wicket victory over a disappointing South Africa in Brisbane on Sunday.

The win sees Australia move further ahead at the top of the World Test Championship standings, while South Africa are overtaken by India and drop to third as a result of the loss, the ICC said in a statement.

Australia now hold a 76.92 win percentage, with India (55.77) now ahead of South Africa (54.55) following their 188-run triumph over Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier in the day.

The Test match was over in less than two days as Australia’s strong bowling attack – with some assistance from a bowler-friendly surface at The Gabba – made light work of South Africa’s batters with an impressive team performance.

The Cricket fraternity was seemingly unimpressed with the Gabba pitch and huge names like Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Harsha Bhogle tweeted about it and expressed their disappointment. Even Ricky Ponting said that “I think Gabba pitch will get a poor rating, I have never seen anything like this here”