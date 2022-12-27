Melbourne: Pat Cummins-led Australia is talking on Dean Elgar’s South Africa in the second test match of the three-match test series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Aussie star opener David Warner recorded his name in an elite list of players after scoring an astonishing century and ending his three years long century drought in the red ball format of the game.

David Warner became the second Australian and 10th batter in history to smash a century on their 100th test match. Ricky Ponting was the only Aussie on the list prior to Warner’s knock. The Aussie opener reached another milestone as he completed his 8000 test runs with an average of 46.24 during this inning and became the 7th Aussie batter to achieve this feat.

Warner joined the list with Colin Cowdrey, Javed Miandad, Gordon Greenidge, Alec Stewart, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla, and Joe Root to smash a century on their 100th test match. Ricky Ponting is the only batter in the list to score centuries in both innings on the occasion.

Australia bowled out South Africa on 189 runs on day 1 and Warner’s centurion knock has helped Australia gain lead on the Proteas side.