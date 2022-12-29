Melbourne: Australia is facing South Africa in the second test of three match test series. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 and are in a really dominant position in the second test too. They are heading towards an innings victory over the Proteas and win the series 2-0.

The action-packed match witnessed a dramatic moment when Mitchell Starc warned South African batter Theunis de Bruyn. The SA batter happened to be caught by Starc taking a headstart from the non-striker’s end twice during the second innings.

“Stay in your crease, it’s not that hard” – Mitchell Starc to Theunis De Bruyn. pic.twitter.com/OwLLqGU3Pc Aryan Rahul ??????? (@Aryanrahul_143) December 29, 2022

Mitchell Starc was clearly not happy about the incident and warned Theunis de Bruyn. His message to the SA batter was caught in the stump mic. Starc said “Stay in the crease. It’s not that hard. It’s (the crease) there for a reason mate!”

Starc said “Stay in the crease, it’s not that hard”.pic.twitter.com/UwYATAjCRZ Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2022

The dismissal at the non-striker’s end if the batter is taking a headstart was commonly and informally referred to as ‘Mankad’. However, the new change in rules rephrased this mode of dismissal to Run Out. The clips of Starc warning De Bruyn are going viral on the internet.

There have been lots of ‘spirit of the game’ debates on the same matter among cricketers and cricket fans following Deepti Sharma’s dismissing Charlie Dean in a similar manner during a bilateral contest.