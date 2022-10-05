AUS vs WI 1st T20I: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Queensland: A full-strength Australia team is set to host West Indies for a two-match Test series. Australia suffered a 2-1 loss in the last series against India and will be keen to pick up momentum heading into the T20 World Cup. The team will be bolstered by the return of big guns like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

Beating Australia at home will be a mammoth task for West Indies, who lost to New Zealand 2-1 at home in the previous T20I series. However, West Indies have the firepower to stun the hosts.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Date, Time And Venue Details

The 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 5, Wednesday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The match is set to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Where To Watch On TV?

1st T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming

The 1st T20I between Australia and West Indies can be streamed live on the SonyLIV.

AUS vs WI 1st T20I Predicted XIs

Predicted XI Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith/Tim David, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Predicted XI West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell/Obed McCoy

AUS vs WI Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks