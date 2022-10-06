AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Brisbane: Australia and West Indies will clash in the second and final T20I in Brisbane. Australia are 1-0 ahead in the series after winning the first game by three wickets. Having restricted West Indies to 145-9 in 20 overs, Australia were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 58-5. However, a brilliant 58 by Aaron Finch and 39 by Matthew Wade gave Australia a win in the first T20I.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Date, Time And Venue Details

The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 7, Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match is set to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Where To Watch On TV?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies can be streamed live the SonyLIV.

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Predicted XIs

Predicted XI Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Predicted XI West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

AUS vs WI Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks