AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

<strong>Brisbane:</strong> Australia and West Indies will clash in the second and final T20I in Brisbane. Australia are 1-0 ahead in the series after winning the first game by three wickets. Having restricted West Indies to 145-9 in 20 overs, Australia were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 58-5. However, a brilliant 58 by Aaron Finch and 39 by Matthew Wade gave Australia a win in the first T20I. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Date, Time And Venue Details</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 7, Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match is set to begin at 1:40 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Where To Watch On TV?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be televised on Sony Sports Network. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The 2nd T20I between Australia and West Indies can be streamed live the SonyLIV. <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI 2nd T20I Predicted XIs</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Predicted XI Australia:</strong> David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood <p></p> <p></p><strong>Predicted XI West Indies:</strong> Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell <p></p> <p></p><strong>AUS vs WI Squads:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green <p></p> <p></p>West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks